Updated 12/17/2019

The Overbrook Environmental Education Center was established as a community based center dedicated to the preservation of our built and natural environments, improved public health, and for the promotion of sustainable and livable communities, and to ensure a more livable, sustainable, and equitable community in the City of Philadelphia.

This organization fulfills its mission through the development of great partnerships with both local and national organizations. Although JASTECH, OEEC’s parent nonprofit, serves the entire Philadelphia area, it has a targeted focus on environmental justice communities in zip codes 19131, 19139, & 19151 in West Philadelphia.

The center was repurposed by removing 20 tons of trash and debris, reintroducing native fauna, adding bioretension systems, urban forestry, agriculture, and orchards. The OEEC offers programs for the entire family in nutrition, environmental education, arts & literacy, and public health.

Website: http://overbrookcenter.wixsite.com/overbrook

Phone: 215-879-7770